A Community Transport Study is underway in the county Galway town of Headford.

Galway County Council recently secured funding approval from the National Transport Authority (NTA) for the study

A specialist transportation planning consultant Systra has been appointed to work with the community to develop an active travel plan.

Galway County Council teams and Systra now plan to seek public consultation on the plans.

At a meeting of the Tuam Municipal District earlier this week, Headford based Fine Gael councillor Andrew Reddington raised the need for the consultants to now engage with the Headford and District Association, as he explained the Association has a proven track record in informing the public of what is going on in the town, and work closely with local businesses

Speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley coucillor Reddington says this is the start of a long process in addressing traffic issues in Headford but also adding extra walking and cycling routes in the area…