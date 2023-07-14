There were up to eight ambulances sitting outside Mayo University Hospital between up 1am and 2am last night from every area of the County, with some patients sitting in ambulances for up to five hours.

That's according Castlebar based local election candidate, Harry Barrett

Mr. Barrett was contacted this morning by a concerned member of staff who alleges that people waiting in the Emergency Department, itself would have been there for at least ten hours.

He says that the impact on staff is totally unacceptable, with one nurse who started at 8 pm that evening not getting her first break till 6am in the morning.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew...