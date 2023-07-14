There are 353 admitted patients waiting for hospital beds across the country today, according to the latest INMO trolley watch figures.

Sligo University Hospital remains the worst affected in the region, with 24 people waiting for beds.

Galway University Hospital is just behind with a figure of 22, which is one more than Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe has 2 people waiting for beds.

The worst effected in the country is still University Hospital Limerick, where there are 76 people without a bed.

With Sligo in third place, Cork University Hospital is at second spot with a total of 35.