Galway County Council have announced that there is a disruption to the water supply in the Kilconly area today:

Uisce Eireann and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents in Ratesh/ Ardour in Kilconly that due to essential maintenance works there will be disruptions to water supply between 9:00am and 4:00pm on Friday July 14th.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.