Action needs to be taken against the White Tailed Eagles in Ireland before they wipe out protected animal species.

That’s according to Keenagh Native Brendan Lavelle.

Mr Lavelle spoke of a story told by a farmer at last weekend’s public meeting in Ballinasloe, where 3 newly born Curlew birds that are protected in Ireland were taken by a White Tailed Eagle.

He says that farmers in the area had contacted authorities when the Curlew nested near their properties and they were told to keep the birds safe, but a situation like this could not have been predicted.

White Tailed Eagles were re-introduced into Ireland in 2007 to the National Park in Killarney.

Brendan Lavelle told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that the existence of such a predatory bird needs to be re-evaluated in Ireland …

(pic BirdWatchIreland)