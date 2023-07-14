Details

Action needs to be taken against the White Tailed Eagles in Ireland before they wipe out protected animal species.

That’s according to Keenagh Native Brendan Lavelle.

Mr Lavelle spoke of a story told by a farmer at last weekend’s public meeting in Ballinasloe, where 3 newly born Curlew birds that are protected in Ireland were taken by a White Tailed Eagle.

He says that farmers in the area had contacted authorities when the Curlew nested near their properties and they were told to keep the birds safe, but a situation like this could not have been predicted.

White Tailed Eagles were re-introduced into Ireland in 2007 to the National Park in Killarney.

Brendan Lavelle told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that the existence of such a predatory bird needs to be re-evaluated in Ireland …

(pic BirdWatchIreland)

