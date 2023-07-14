Mayo based renewable energy developer Mercury Renewables has announced today that it has submitted the first ever Strategic Infrastructure Development planning application for a utility scale integrated wind farm and green hydrogen project to An Bord Pleanála.

The project is known as Firlough and located on the Mayo-Sligo border, and has already been deemed by An Bord Pleanála as a project of national strategic importance to the State.

The €200 million development, when fully in operation, will produce 4.5 million kg per year to fuel 16,665 cars, 667 lorries, 1,397 buses as well as 125 trains annually.

Mercury Renewables say that the development will be a significant contributor to scaling up Ireland’s hydrogen economy, a key objective of the National Hydrogen Strategy, which was published earlier this week.

The Hydrogen Plant will use renewable energy provided by the Firlough Wind Farm to split water into environmentally friendly green hydrogen and oxygen, leaving no emissions or harmful bye products.

Management at Mercury Renewables hope the project will commence operations during 2025, but the starting date will be mainly down to the completion of the assessment of the application by An Bord Pleanála.

Approximately €500,000 per annum will be given to local community fund and other local initiatives when the operation is in full flight.

Further information on this project can be seen on the company’s website – www.mercuryrenewables.ie