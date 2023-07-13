A review carried out into the potential of rail travel on the island is to be published at the end of the month.

It's expected the Western Rail Corridor, a link between Letterkenny and Derry as well as a disused route from Waterford to Rosslare are expected to feature.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says he expects a memo to go to Cabinet in the next two weeks.

Colman O Raghallaigh from West On Track expects as a result of this, the work on the disused line from Athenry in Galway to Claremorris in Mayo will start later in the year