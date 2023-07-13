Ten closure orders were served on food businesses last month including two in Roscommon.

Issues identified by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland include open, ready-to-eat foods such as fresh lettuce suspected as having come into contact with rodents, a lack of adequate traceability systems and procedures for all products

Chef Kebab take away, Castle Street, Roscommon was issued to close as was the kitchen at the Into the West public house, Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Roscommon

The FSAI says businesses who fail to combat pest infestations are putting the health of their staff and customers at risk.