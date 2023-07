The lucky ticket that secured the one million euro Lotto plus 1 prize yesterday was sold in county Galway.

The National Lottery player scooped Wednesday’s( 12 July) Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1,000,000.

The winning numbers were: 3, 24, 28, 29, 30, 45 and the bonus was 47.

The location at which the winning ticket was purchased is not yet known but the National Lottery confirmed it will be revealed in the coming days.