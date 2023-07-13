Leader of the Rural Ireland Organisation have condemned what has been described as deplorable and disgusting treatment of calves on the primetime programme Dairy’s Dirty Secret on Monday night.

Gerry Loftus states that the RIO has highlighted this on a number of occasions over the years.

He says it is now time that the general public demand an end to be put to this horrific treatment of baby calves.

The Agricultural Minister has also condemned the treatment displayed on the television programme, and there are now calls for proper enforcement of EU regulations to ensure animals are treated with respect.

Gerry Loftus has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey...