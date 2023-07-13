Yesterday’s vote on the EU Nature Restoration Law is a direct attack on farmers in peatland, reclaimed and hill regions.

That’s according to Roscommon Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice who says It's a national disgrace that every single one of our MEPs voted for this measure.

MEPs adopted the legal proposal with 336 votes in favour, 300 against, and 13 abstentions.

MEPs and member countries will now negotiate the final text, aiming for a deal before EU Parliament elections in 2024.

The legislation seeks to restore the health of Europe's natural habitats, more than 80% of which are deemed to be in poor health.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says he understands there will be amendments forthcoming and the wording is to be finalised but at the end of the day, they have shown their allegiance to their EU masters.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.