The body of a man was discovered this morning (Thursday) on Achill Island.

The man is understood to be from Northern Ireland.

His remains were found in a rocky area close to the steep cliffs at Croaghaun on the westerly side of the island.

Gardai say there is nothing suspicious about the death and are treating it as “a tragic incident”.

Rescue services responded in the early hours of this morning to reports that a male was missing.

Responders included Achill Island Coastguard Search and Rescue, Achill Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and members of An Garda Siochana.

The search was stood down after the body was discovered and removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

It is understood the deceased was a regular visitor to the Achill area.