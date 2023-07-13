A group of travel agents, who represent 15 travel agencies based across Germany, have been visiting Mayo. They were invited by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and a German tourism foundation.

The aim of the visit is to familiarise the travel agents with Ireland and its tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland and Mayo, when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

The group’s itinerary included a visit to Wild Nephin National Park, a bread-making experience with The Irish Soda Bread Way and a walking tour with Westport Walking Tours. They also enjoyed tours of Foxford Woollen Mills and Westport House, as well as a cycle along the Great Western Greenway from Newport to Mulranny, where they visited the Old Irish Goat Centre.