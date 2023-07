Gardai are investigating a burglary to a property in Ballina which occurred yesterday.

The burglary happened at a house on the Killala Road in the Town yesterday some time between 10am and 11:30am.

Cash and jewellery were taken in the raid.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who seen any suspicious behaviour yesterday morning or who may have dash cam footage to make it available to them at Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560