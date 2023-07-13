The Director General of RTE will tell an Oireachtas Committee the non-disclosure of payments has created "one of the most shameful and damaging episodes in the organisation's history".

Kevin Bakhurst will also say fees for top presenters are too high and there needs to be greater transparency, honesty and integrity at the State broadcaster.

His appearance before the Public Accounts Committee comes after an interim Grant Thornton report showed pay to RTE's top ten presenters since 2010 was correctly stated - with the exception of Ryan Tubridy from 2017 on.

Committee member and Mayo Fine Gael TD, Alan Dillon, says despite all of the hearings with multiple officials in recent weeks, there's still one person they want to hear from, and that's Dee Forbes..