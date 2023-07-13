Uisce Éireann is warning of potential disruption to water supplies due to strike action by members of the Unite trade union.

Water service workers in a number of local authorities nationally are engaging in work stoppages today and tomorrow.

Unite is seeking a commitment that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

The utility said that due to the industrial action, precautionary boil water notices have been put in place in areas of Waterford and Tipperary.

It is also warning of potential disruption to water services, in particular, the speed at which bursts to the water network are repaired in some other local authority areas affected by the strike action, including Galway city.