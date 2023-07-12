The Nature Restoration Law has been approved by the European Parliament during a vote in Strasbourg.
MEPs were asked if they wanted to reject it - that motion was defeated by 12 votes.
The proposal aims to restore Europe's natural habitats - about 80 percent of which are judged to be in poor health.
All Irish MEPs voted in favour of keeping the law - and reps from the Green Party have called it "a sigh of relief."
Negotiations on potential amendments are expected to continue tomorrow.
