The Nature Restoration Law has been approved by the European Parliament during a vote in Strasbourg.



MEPs were asked if they wanted to reject it - that motion was defeated by 12 votes.



The proposal aims to restore Europe's natural habitats - about 80 percent of which are judged to be in poor health.



All Irish MEPs voted in favour of keeping the law - and reps from the Green Party have called it "a sigh of relief."



Negotiations on potential amendments are expected to continue tomorrow.