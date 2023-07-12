The GAA will tell an Oireachtas Committee today having every championship match on TV is 'not realistic' and not in the organisations's 'interest or plans'.

In their opening statement, representatives will describe the online streaming service 'GAA Go' as 'a positive and exciting departure' from television.

The media committee will also hear from RTÉ's head of sport, who will say the platform has allowed for 'more games than ever to be broadcast' on free to air television.

'GAA-Go' which is a pay-per-view service has been the subject of public scrutiny, after a huge number of fans were unable watch games during the senior hurling and football championships.