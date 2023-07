Thousands are expected to turn out at Ballina Heritage Day today in one of their largest celebrations to date.

It comes as the town celebrates it 300 anniversary.

As a result, the town will be closed off to traffic and diversions will be in place.

All ring roads around the town will remain open to traffic.

Motorists are also being advised that there will be no parking permitted on the streets in the town but public car parks will remain in use.