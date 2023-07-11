Ryan Tubridy has told an Oireachtas Committee he could be out of a job by Friday.

The RTÉ presenter has said his good name has been dragged through the mud in recent weeks and strongly denies he was overpaid.

He has outlined seven untruths he believes have been told recently in relation to him and his pay.

The former Late Late Show host also says the toll of the controversy made it hard for him to even leave his house.

The Oireachtas Media Committee is now hearing testimony after evidence to the Public Accounts Committee earlier.

Under questioning from Mayo TD Alan Dillon, he said his employment status is uncertain:

(pic: Oireachtas TV)