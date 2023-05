Irish Water have informed that a burst water main may affect supply to the Westport Road area and surrounding areas of Castlebar today.

Supply is expected to be affected until 3:00PM today.

Irish Water recommends to the public to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

For more information you can visit https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates&id=MAY00062717