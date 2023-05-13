Gardaí are continuing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred on the N65 at Moyleen, Co. Galway at approximately 7:30am yesterday morning, Friday 12th May 2023.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a male in his 50s, was taken to University College Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away. A post mortem will be conducted at a later stage.

The second driver, a male in his late teens, was taken to University College Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was reopened yesterday following a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N65 at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.