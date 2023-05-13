The Mayo Rose Selection takes place tonight, to choose to representative for this year's Rose of Tralee competition.

Tonight's event takes place in the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris.

15 women will take part and hope tonight's showing can help them to become to Mayo Rose for 2023.

Midwest Radio is sponsoring Castlebar native Kate Heneghan in the event.

27 year old Kate has a great love for music and has previously presented 'Sunday Morning Melodies' on air.

Here are tonight's contestants:

Maria Malone (MiMi Boutique Castlebar)

Caragh Ryan (Kilmeena GAA)

Lisa Gainley (Mayo Mental Health)

Tina Browne (The Castlecourt Hotel)

Jill McMorrow (Murray Ambulance Service)

Fiona Doohan (Carracastle Lass)

Katie Clarke (The Cot and Cobble Bar and Restaurant)

Kate Heneghan (Midwest Radio)

Emily Herron (Hoban's Centra)

Lauren Tuffy (Rose of Bonniconlon)

Lorraine Cribbin (D&P Elite)

Cara Martin (Lady of the Moy)

Jade Nolan (McWilliam Park Hotel)

Shauna Tierney (Queen of the Lakes)

Antoinette Peyton (Siamsa Sráide Street and Arts Festival)

The Mayo Rose Selection takes place this evening with doors opening at the McWilliam Park Hotel at 7:00PM.

Show starts at 7:30PM, and for ticket details you can contact any of the entrants.