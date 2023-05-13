The HSE is opening walk-in clinics this weekend for those eligible for the covid 19 Spring booster vaccine.

They include everyone aged 70 or older and those aged 12 or over with a weak immune system.

No appointment is needed and clinics are available at www.hse.ie/walkin

Here are some details for where the service is available across the region:

Galway:

For people aged 12 and over.

Bertween 9.00AM and 1.00PM at the Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit.

Roscommon:

For people aged 12 and over.

Between 12.30PM and 1.30PM at Roscommon University Hospital, Athlone Road, Ardsallagh More.

Sligo:

For children 6 months to 4 years old, 9.30AM to 10.30AM.

For children of 5 to 11 years, 11.00AM to 1.00PM.

For people aged 12 and older, 1.45PM to 4.30PM.

All services in Sligo are available at the Sligo Development Centre, Cleveragh Road, Sligo Town.