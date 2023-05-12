€50,000 in Dormant Accounts funding in total has been approved to two Mayo organisations.

The aim of the fund is to increase counselling and psychotherapy and other therapy types (play, drama, art and creative therapy, bereavement support) to children and young people who are socially/economically disadvantaged and who without support cannot access these services.

Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring stated: “I am pleased to confirm that two organisations in Mayo will receive €25,000 each to help their existing work in supporting children, young people and their families, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic where community-based services are reporting a large increase in families seeking support for children and young people”.

Deputy Michael Ring continued: “The Government are confident that this measure will help to address improved accessibility and availability of counselling, psychotherapy, therapy services to disadvantaged children and young people around the country. Prevention and Early Intervention measures such as counselling, psychotherapy and therapeutic supports can improve the quality of children’s home lives and family relationships, increase educational attainment and support good mental health”.

The successful groups in Mayo are as follows:

Curam Clainne LG T/A The Family Centre

Upper Chapel Street

Castlebar

€ 25,000.00

KNOCK COUNSELLING CENTRE

Our Lady's Shrine of Knock

€ 25,000.00