A woman and her partner have been jailed for sexually abusing her children in the west of Ireland on dates between October 2012 and September 2014.

The couple, who can't be named to protect the identities of the children, don't accept the verdicts of the jury and have shown no remorse for what they did.

Mr Justice David Keane described what the couple did as "deplorable crimes against very young children" who were just 5yo and 3.5yo when they were abused.

Their trial heard harrowing details of how they were raped, sexually assaulted and exploited.

The abuse came to light after they were taken into care.

Mr Justice Keane said that their young ages would have made them more vulnerable than their peers. He said they had suffered "profound trauma."

The judge noted the significant breach of trust in the case, particularly by a mother who participated in, or facilitated the abuse of her own children.

He didn't accept a suggestion that she was less culpable because she had acted under the influence of her partner.

He jailed her for 14 years and handed the man a 19-year prison sentence.

Afterwards, he expressed his "sincere admiration" for the fortitude shown by the children throughout the process.