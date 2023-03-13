Rural businesses are ‘left in the dark’ when it comes to energy support schemes.

That’s according to Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh, who has criticised the government for still having no supports in place for rural businesses excluded from the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

Deputy Conway Walsh welcomes the extension of the TBESS from government but says that there are businesses in rural Ireland that may be forced to close down due to their reliance on oil LPG for energy.

Furthermore, when a plan comes into place for these businesses to obtain energy support, it has to be made accessible for funding as there have been problems with the complications for businesses applying for the TBESS.

The Sinn Féin TD has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: