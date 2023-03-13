Wind energy development off the coasts of both Mayo and Galway has in effect been paused by government, in its newly published wind policy statement.

Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers says the wind energy policy statement published on Friday last is completely focused on the east coast , and she is urging the Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan to re-consider the thinking behind excluding the west.

If Ireland is to meet its emission reduction targets by 2030, the Fianna Fail senator insists floating wind energy turbines in western waters is our best option, but she says the Minister has focused on fixed bottom turbines that suit eastern coastal waters best.

Senator Chambers has been outlining her concerns to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…