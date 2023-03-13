The Tanaiste Micheál Martin's on his way to New York and Boston today for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

He'll be aiming to promote Irish culture while he's in the US.

This year 36 representatives of the State will be travelling to over 70 cities in 41 countries to drive home Ireland's message.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will meet Enterprise Ireland and Irish Development Authority clients and other US/Irish business leaders while he's in New York.

Micheál Martin will also attend several events with members of the Irish community in The Big Apple.

The Tánaiste will attend a Good Friday Agreement 25 Event with the National Committee on American Foreign Policy this evening.

Tomorrow, he will go to a reception to launch the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland's Annual Report.

Then On Wednesday, the Tánaiste will attend a number of high level engagements in the United Nations.



He'll take part in the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on St Patrick's Day and on Saturday, he will travel to Boston where he will address a John F Kennedy Library event.