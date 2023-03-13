Gathering for Patrick is a four day festival happening in Westport this St Patrick’s Day Holiday weekend, also known as Tostal Phadraig in gCathair na Mart.

The festival gets underway on Thursday and runs until Sunday and in addition to the popular community St Patrick’s Day Parade in Westport, includes traditional music sessions, street busking, a children’s magic show and a variety concert featuring the local ukrain8ian community together with Westport Town Hall Community Choir.

Dermott Langan is one of the busy orgainers of the Gathring for Patrick festival and he’s been giving more details to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…