Irish Cinema picked up two Oscar's overnight.

Northern Irish drama 'An Irish Goodbye' won Best Live Action Short Film, while Dubliner Richard Baneham won his second Visial Effects Oscar for his work on Avatar.

There were celebrations in Mayo overnight with the success of An Irish Goodbye as the Cinematographer of the short film, is a man who lives in Foxford.

Multi-award winning cinematographer Narayan Van Maele lives locally.

The Luxembourg native moved to Foxford with his parents twenty years ago and Midwest News spoke to Narayan a few weeks ago after the film secured a BAFTA award.

We hope to speak to Narayan again soon - now as the man who shot an Oscar winning film.

Congratulations to him and the entire crew - a great achievement.

It was sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All At Once that was the big winner in LA overnight - going home with seven awards, including best picture.

All Quiet on The Western Front won four awards.

But there was no glory for the Banshees of Inisherin, extensively shot on Achill Island, which had 9 Oscar nods, or An Cailin Ciuin.

There will be disappointment but great pride in Lahardane over An Cailin Ciuin – as yesterday Midwest News spoke to William Barrett, a cousin of Colm Bairéad - writer and director of the first ever Irish speaking film nominated for an Oscar, Colm has close connections with Lahardane. He had worked as a bar man for William and his wife when they owned Barrett’s Pub in Lahardane.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood overnight - which was shown on Sky - and couldn't resist joking about Will Smith's famous slap at last year's event.

President Michael D Higgins has this morning congratulated Ireland's Oscar winners.

In a statement the President also extended congratulations to all of the other Irish including Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, Paul Mescal and all those involved in An Cailín Ciúin and The Banshees of Inisherin, for what he called the 'exceptional recognition' of their work by being nominated.

He said it amounted to a 'remarkable year' for the Irish film industry.