As excitement builds ahead of tonight's Oscars ceremony in LA, Lahardane is celebrating its strong connections to writer and producer of Best International Film, An Cailín Ciúin.

Colm Bairéad - writer and director of An Cailín Ciúin, the first ever Irish speaking film that has been nominated for an Oscar, has close relatives in Lahardane, where Colm's Dad Liam lived in his early years.

Colm worked as a bar man in his youth in Barrett's pub in Lahardane, now Murphy's public house in the village, and Colm and his family continue to be regular visitors to the area, with a holiday home in the village.

William Barrett, former owner of Barrett's pub is a first cousin to Liam Bairead and was the man who employed Colm in his youth in his pub. He has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley more about the proud Lahardane connection..