The Cathaoirleach of Castlebar has criticised Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for not attending a meeting organised in Islandeady about the communities concerns over the completion of the new N5 dual carriageway.

Cathaoirleach Micheal Kilcoyne says that representatives from Mayo County Council, the road contractors Willsbam and members of the community, along with the TII, were all invited to the meeting as the community were concerned about a stone wall that has not been replaced in the village and piles of earth and other rubble had been left in an area near the entrance to the village.

He says that while he's disappointed that there has been no feedback or even explanations from TII about not attending the meeting, in his experience, it's nothing new.

The Cathaoirleach says locals will protest at the opening of the new N5 dual carriageway, until the outstanding issues are resolved.

The Independent councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey....