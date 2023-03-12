It's been a deadly weekend on the nation's roads.

Three people have died in separate crashes in Limerick, Louth and Monaghan.

A number of people have also been injured, including two children.

A young woman in her 20s has died following a crash in Limerick - two children, a boy and a girl have been injured - and a man in his thirties is also receiving treatment in hospital following the single-car collision near Pallasgreen at around 3.30am.

In Louth, a man in his thirties has died in hospital, from injuries received in a single vehicle crash on the R176 in Carlingford in the early hours of the morning.

And in Monaghan, a man in his 50's has died following a two-vehicle crash on the N12 at Knockaconny at around 11.15 yesterday morning. Two people in the second car received non-life threatening injuries and were brought to hospital in Drogheda and Cavan for treatment.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to all three crashes, and road closures are currently in operation at the crash sites in Limerick and Louth.