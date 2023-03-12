The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says every branch in Ireland will be represented at a march in Dublin tomorrow.

It's in relation to concerns members have about roster issues, and it has accused the Garda Commissioner of elevating the dispute by not listening.

On Friday, Commissioner Drew Harris branded the march set for Garda HQ as "unnecessary" and "unhelpful."

Antoinette Cunningham - General Secretary of the AGSI - says the aim of it is to get him to address the association's concerns...