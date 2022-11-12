Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes that a referendum will not be needed to ratify the agreement on a key trade deal between Ireland and Canada.

It comes after Green Party TD Patrick Costello won a Supreme Court case against the trade deal.



The highest court ruled by 4 votes to 3 the agreement would be unconstitutional for the Oireachtas to ratify.

Meanwhile, Mayo Junior Minister Dara Calleary has described the trade links between Ireland and Canada as "deep and extensive", as trade deal talks continue.

Speaking to the Irish Times, the Minister of State for Trade Promotion said that the "Government will reflect on the decision and consider the next steps on how best to proceed and to reassure our Canadian partners that Ireland remains very much and advocate for free, fair and open trade."