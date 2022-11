Nationwide protests against the rising cost-of-living crisis will take place today.

It's been organised by the cost-of-living coalition.

They say action is required to protect households from the impact of rising interest rates.

The Galway protest will march from the Town Hall Theatre to Spanish Arch and is set to get underway from 2pm.

Social protection spokesperson for Sinn Fein, Claire Kerrane, says workers and families are under huge pressure.