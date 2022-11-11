Over 23 million euro in funding has been announced for Technological Universities.

The Department of Higher Education is allocating the funding to be used in areas such as digital infrastructure and in improving governance and systems integration.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says it will allow the T-U's to 'build on important work and ensure they have capacity to grow'.

€5.27 Million has been confirmed for the Atlantic Technological University which was previously the Connaught Ulster Alliance Consortium comprising of Galway-Mayo IT, Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo.

Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring has welcomed today’s announcement and says this funding will ensure that ATU have the capacity to grow.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D McAndrew.