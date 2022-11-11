A Status Yellow wind warning is in place this morning for Mayo, Galway and Donegal.

The alert is in place until 10am with Met Eireann advising of strong winds with the potential of reaching up to 110km/h.

It’ll be generally cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain overnight - most frequent in the western half of the country.

Meanwhile, ESB crews are working to restore power to customers in North and South Mayo this morning.

There is almost 600 customers without power in the Cong area this morning with an estimated restoration time of 8:30am.

Elsewhere, there are over 300 customers in the Bangor Erris area without power this morning with an estimated restoration time of 8am.