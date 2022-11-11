Childcare providers will hold a protest outside Leinster House today.

The protest, which is organised by the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, says the new core funding proposals are threatening to close hundreds of local services.

Smaller scale Protests are also taking place today in Castlebar and Galway.

Around 500 of its members will close ECCE childcare services, meaning thousands of parents across the country will be without childcare.

Elaine Dunne, chairperson of the FECP, says extra funding for the sector is required.