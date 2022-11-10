This week, Clean Coasts announced the groups, individuals, communities, and businesses who have been nominated in seven categories for the Ocean Hero Awards for their outstanding work and commitment to their coastlines and areas.

Each year, the Ocean Hero Awards honour the invaluable contribution Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving our spectacular coastline. The awards, originally called the ‘Clean Coasts Merit Awards’, were conceived in 2006, consisting then of only one category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year’.

This year, Clean Coasts has chosen 8 dedicated categories with a total of 28 groups, organisations and individuals shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each of the categories.

The 7 categories consist of:

Group of the Year Award Individual of the Year Award Youth of the Year Award Beach Clean Award Campaigner of the Year Award Local Action Award Special Achievement Award

In County Mayo we have 3 nominees within 3 separate Categories including Keep Our Beaches Clean in the Group of the Year category, Friends of Doohoma Coastline in the Local Action Award category and Western Care Group for the Special Achievement Award category.

This year, the awards ceremony will be hosted in person for the first time in two years to pay tribute to our ocean heroes after two years of alternative celebrations.

The in-person awards ceremony will be taking place on Tuesday, the 22nd of November.