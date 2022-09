It is concerning that more rural areas are being left out of a scheme to allow for the refurbishment of vacant homes.

That's according to Ballina councillor Mark Duffy, who says the Croi Conaithe scheme only applies for areas with a population of more than 400.

Councillor Duffy will put forward a motion at today's (Mon) meeting of Mayo Co Co calling on the Minister for Housing to broaden the scheme, so more first time buyers in local areas can avail of it.

He has been speaking to Midwest News...