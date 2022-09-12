Mayo Abbey National School has proceeded to tender for a school extension.

Mayo TD Alan Dillon has confirmed the progress and says works should commence shortly.

The project will consist of a new extension to the existing school building, to include a mainstream classroom, including WC for assisted users and associated upgrades to the school buildings.

The Fine Gael Deputy says he looks forward to a tender being chosen and works commencing in the coming months.

He has wished Principal Miriam Quinn, the board of management, teachers and students every continued success for the future.