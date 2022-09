Three people have been rescued on Lough Derg in County Galway.

Their 35 foot cruiser ran aground at Illaunmore yesterday afternoon.

Lough Derg RNLI went to their aid by the entrance to Dromineer Bay, where one of those on board had suffered an injury to their foot.

The other two people were safe and unharmed - all three were taken by the lifeboat to Dromineer.