Emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Charlestown this afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on the N5 close to the turnoff for the town on the Swinford side.

Midwest News understands that two people were taken to hospital as a precaution, but their injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

The road was reduced to single lane traffic for a time as emergency services dealt with the incident but it has since fully reopened.