A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers on the Clare Island Public Water Supply.

Irish Water and Mayo County Council have issued the notice for the supply with immediate effect following consultation with the Health Service Executive.

The notice, arising out of difficulties with the disinfectant process at the water treatment plant, has been put in place to protect the health of approximately 165 customers.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Mayo Co. Co. to resolve the situation and lift the notice as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Ger Greally, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, has acknowledged the impact the Boil Water Notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Those who have concerns should contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking;

• Drinks made with water;

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

• Brushing of teeth;

• Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie