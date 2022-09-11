New local link services will commence operations on this coming Monday the 12th of September.

They includes a Monday to Friday service from Castlerea to Sligo via Bunninaden, which will serve St. Angela's college, while a similar route will run from Sligo to Ballinamore.

These will be vital services for students attending third level education in Sligo as they face an accommodation shortage.

Additionally, three Demand responsive services will commence in the region.

These services will have to be pre booked but will allow passengers to be picked up as close as possible to their homes.

Councillor Marie Casserly has been liaising with Local Link over the past number of years to help get new routes up and running.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the new services commencing in the region on Monday...