A Mayo man will walk 89km’s from Ahascragh to Castlebar in an effort to raise money and awareness for autism charity As I Am.

Tom Fitzpatrick is originally from Carnacon, but now lives in Ahascragh with his wife Teresa and four sons; his youngest Conor has been suffering from seizures since he was a baby.

The first few months consisted of regularly trips to Temple Street hospital for treatment, but the three-year-old is now over a year seizure free thanks to preventative medication.

Conor was subsequently diagnosed with Autism and Dad Tom is going to take part in the AsIAm 20 for 22 challenge next month.

‘Tom and Conor’s Big Walk Home for Austism’ will take place over three days on the weekend of the 7-9th of October.

The route will go from Ahascragh to Dunmore on the Friday, Dunmore to Claremorris on the Saturday, before finishing in Castlebar on the Sunday.

Tom Fitzpatrick told Midwest News that his goal is to raise some money and awareness for autism and also to do something special for his son Conor….

You can donate at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/TomFitzpatrick