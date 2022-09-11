The Banshees of Inisherin, which was partly shot in Achill, has won two awards at the Venice International Film Festival.

It is reported that Colin Farrell has won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor and writer-director Martin McDonagh has won Best Screenplay for their new film, which also stars Brendan Gleeson.

The wins will see the already-Oscar-tipped dark comedy gain momentum in the build-up to the Academy Award nominations in January.

The long-awaited reunion of In Bruges trio Farrell, Gleeson and McDonagh is set on an island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923 and also stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

It follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

Filmed on Inis Mór and Achill Island, The Banshees of Inisherin is the first film McDonagh has made in Ireland since his Oscar-winning, Gleeson-starring 2004 short Six Shooter.

McDonagh previously won Best Screenplay at the festival for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Banshees of Inisherin opens in Irish cinemas on Friday the 21st of October.