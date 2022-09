A plaque will be unveiled at Clontarf Garda Station in Dublin today, in memory of Garda Michael Reynolds who was killed in the line of duty in 1975.

25 year old Garda Reynolds who was a native of Kilconnell in County Galway was off duty, when he was shot dead while trying to intercept armed robbers after a bank raid in Killester.

He was posthumously awarded a Gold Scott Medal - an Garda Siochana's highest award for bravery.